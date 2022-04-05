POTEAU, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a 24-year-old man has been taken into custody following an Amber Alert in Oklahoma on Monday evening.

Around 6 p.m. on April 4, the Muldrow Campus Police issued an Amber Alert for a 15-year-old Oklahoma girl.

Minutes later, officers with the Poteau Police Department received information that the girl was at a hotel in Poteau.

When police arrived at the hotel, they found the victim.

Around 7 p.m., authorities in Poteau learned that the suspect in the Amber Alert was in the 3100 block of N. Broadway.

Poteau police responded to the area and found 24-year-old Vincent Alexander Mink, of Bokoshe.

Mink was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Tulsa County for using technology to engage in sexual communication with a minor and indecent exposure to a child.

Investigators say Mink will also be facing additional charges.