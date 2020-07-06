Man arrested after being shot at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one person has been arrested following a shooting on the city’s northwest side on Friday morning.

Shortly before 9 a.m. on July 3, Oklahoma City police were called to the Tuscany Village Apartments regarding a disturbance where gunshots were heard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw shell casings and blood droplets on the floor of the breezeway to a nearby unit.

Police told KFOR that a man went into a woman’s home, but she was armed and shot him in the shoulder.

The suspect was able to wrestle the gun away, then took off.

Officials found the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Curtis McNeary, suffering from a gunshot wound nearby. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment before being taken into custody.

Family members of the victim say she heard a knock at the door, but the victim didn’t know who it was so she didn’t answer. Around 20 minutes later, her dog was barking, so she went to let it outside and that’s when the suspect forced his way in.

The victim was also transported to the hospital. We’re told she is pregnant, and the suspect kneed her in the stomach during the altercation.

McNeary was arrested on complaints of aggravated assault and battery, first-degree burglary, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, and robbery.