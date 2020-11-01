Man arrested after bullets fly into Edmond YMCA

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – One person has been arrested after firing shots into the Mitch Park YMCA on Friday night.

Five spots in the building have been boarded up because of the gunshots.

People visiting the park were surprised by what happened.

“I wouldn’t think something like this would happen [in Edmond],” Derek Simpson said.

“I figured this was a pretty good part of town. We come over here to feel safe,” Alex Miller said.

“That’s surprising, because I never hear about anything like that here, ever,” James Dale said.

Witnesses say several swimmers were practicing inside at the time. The coach saw the shooter and gun through the glass and started throwing kids in the pool to avoid flying bullets. Witnesses also say some of the swimmers crawled into a bathroom for safety.

One person says they were told a group of basketball players were playing on the outdoor court when a fight started, and shots were fired.

No one was injured.

Edmond police have arrested 21-year-old Dravis Moore.

The initial charges are felony discharging of a firearm into a building, use of a firearm while committing a felony, and trafficking in illegal drugs.

Those visiting the park are simply shocked by what happened.

“I feel like it’s a one-time thing when it happens on this side of town, so I guess I’m not overly concerned, maybe at night time it wouldn’t be such a great idea, but during the day I don’t think I’d have a problem coming back,” Miller said.

The case is still under investigation.

