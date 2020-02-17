Man arrested after calling 911 to tell police he allegedly killed his wife

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARVIEW, Okla. (KJRH) – A man was arrested after he called 911 saying he allegedly killed his wife.

On Friday evening, a man called police saying he had killed his wife and would be waiting unarmed in the front yard with his three children.

When police arrived, they found the man, identified as Tommy Gouge, standing in the yard with his children.

He was taken into custody without incident. The children were taken into DHS custody.  

KJRH reports Gouge reportedly told police he and his wife were arguing over text messages which led to a fight.

Share this story

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter