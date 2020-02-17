Man arrested after calling 911 to tell police he allegedly killed his wife

CLEARVIEW, Okla. (KJRH) – A man was arrested after he called 911 saying he allegedly killed his wife.

On Friday evening, a man called police saying he had killed his wife and would be waiting unarmed in the front yard with his three children.

When police arrived, they found the man, identified as Tommy Gouge, standing in the yard with his children.

He was taken into custody without incident. The children were taken into DHS custody.

KJRH reports Gouge reportedly told police he and his wife were arguing over text messages which led to a fight.