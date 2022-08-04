STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a man has been arrested following a child pornography investigation.

On July 14, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for help with an investigation that began in May.

Officials say they were on the BitTorrent network and located an IP address that traced back to 63-year-old Robert Fullerton.

Investigators allege that Fullerton had downloaded files containing child pornography.

On July 27, agents and officers served a search warrant at a home in Marlow where they recovered devices that had videos and images of child pornography.

Fullerton was arrested on complaints of aggravated possession of child pornography, and violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.