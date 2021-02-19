Man arrested after deadly altercation in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say an Oklahoma City man has been taken into custody following a murder along the city’s southeast side.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City officers were called to check the welfare of someone at an apartment complex in the 200 block of S.E. 44th St.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was critically injured lying in the courtyard of the complex. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

Investigators allege that the victim was involved in an altercation with 40-year-old Gary Vincent Jordan. During the altercation, the victim was fatally injured.

Jordan was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.