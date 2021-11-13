Man arrested after deadly fight in Oklahoma Walmart parking lot, faces murder in Indian Country charge

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A fight in a Tulsa Walmart parking lot left one man dead and another man facing a murder charge.

Terry Limose. Photo from the Tulsa Police Department’s Facebook page.

Terry Limose was taken into custody by Tulsa police early Saturday morning after police began investigating a fight that caused a man’s death, according to Tulsa police.

Officers were called at 4:05 a.m. to the Walmart at 8100 S. Lewis, regarding a body in the store’s parking lot.

“We learned the victim had been in a fight with another man and died from injuries sustained in the fight,” Tulsa police said on social media.

Several officers scoured the scene and located Limose a short distance away. Witnesses told police he was responsible for attacking the victim, according to officials.

Photo from the Tulsa Police Department’s Facebook page.

The suspect was transported to a hospital where he was treated for a laceration to his forehead. He was then taken to the Tulsa Police Department’s Detective Division for questioning.

Limose is being booked with an FBI hold for alleged murder in Indian Country, since the victim is Native American.

The victim’s name was not released.