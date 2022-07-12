OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a man has been arrested after two people were found shot in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 11:20 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City police were called to check on the welfare of residents at a home in the 3600 block of N. Lottie Ave.

When officers arrived, they found 53-year-old Antonio Hardimon dead on the front porch from a gunshot wound.

As police went inside the home, they found 62-year-old Rosie Walker suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

Investigators learned that 35-year-old Frenadreus Walker was connected to the crime.

He was arrested and booked in the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a complaint of first-degree murder.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.