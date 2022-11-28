TULSA, Okla. (KFOR/KTUL) – Authorities in Tulsa say a man has been arrested after a family game night turned violent.

This weekend, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to a home near Admiral and Mingo following a reported shooting.

Investigators learned that a family had been drinking alcohol and playing Monopoly when a fight started between John Armstrong and his stepfather.

According to KTUL, Armstrong said he pulled out a gun and fired one shot at the ground.

No one was injured in the shooting.

He was arrested on a complaint of assault with a deadly weapon.