TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say an Oklahoma man is in custody following the death of a woman from a domestic assault.

On June 3, officials with the Tulsa Police Department say 56-year-old Jackie Littrell was rushed to the hospital with abdominal pain.

Investigators say Littrell said her boyfriend, Juan Blanco, severely assaulted her during a domestic incident.

After spending three days in the hospital, she was released.

On June 26, Littrell was taken back to the hospital with further complications from the initial assault.

Authorities say Littrell died in the hospital on July 11.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Littrell died from complications from the injuries she received from Juan Blanco.

Blanco was arrested on a complaint of second-degree murder.