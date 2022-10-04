LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR/Guthrie News Page) – A man has been taken into custody after he allegedly held onto the back of a semi-truck driving through Oklahoma.

According to the Guthrie News Page, the truck driver left Wichita and had no idea he had an extra passenger on board.

While driving through Oklahoma on I-35, other drivers called the Oklahoma Highway Patrol about a man hanging onto the back of the truck.

The semi-truck driver eventually pulled over just outside of Guthrie, and that’s when he found 30-year-old Dustin Slocum hanging onto the rear door bar.

Slocum was charged with being drunk or intoxicated in public and joyriding.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.