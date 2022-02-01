OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Police Department has arrested a man responsible for an hours-long standoff.

Joey Briseno barricaded himself inside his mother’s home near N.W. 10th Street and County Line Road Monday night.

His mother, Barbara Anquoe, made the frantic call to 911 after claiming her son was damaging her home and making threats.

“I told him I was calling the police, and he said, ‘Why? I didn’t do anything wrong,'” said Anquoe. “He was crying hysterically.”

For hours, Oklahoma City police engaged in a tense standoff with Briseno.

“This is in a residential area,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “There’s more of a threat of something happening when somebody is close to other residences.”

Anquoe told KFOR it started with Briseno stomping his feet on the floor.

Shortly after, she said he picked up lighter fluid and threatened to burn her house down.

When police arrived, Anquoe claimed Briseno walked outside, fired a gun into the air, and poured lighter fluid on her porch.

“I was trying to get out of it, and my son was saying, ‘Mama, please don’t leave me,’ and so I was torn between coming out here and coming back in,” said Anquoe.

According to a police report, Briseno barricaded himself from officers by placing furniture against the doors.

Briseno’s ex-girlfriend told police he was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

But his mom claimed he had a mental health episode.

“I said, ‘I know you didn’t do anything wrong, son, but you need help, and I can’t help you anymore.'”

After more than eight hours, the standoff ended peacefully.

“We wanted it to end peacefully, and thankfully that’s exactly how it turned out,” said Knight.

Briseno was booked into the Canadian County Jail on Tuesday morning.

Originally police had told KFOR he was holding his mother hostage and that he had shot and killed a dog. Later they changed the timeline and details of what they say happened.