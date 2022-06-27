OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man has been arrested after he allegedly touched a child at a downtown Oklahoma City hotel.

Around 3 p.m. on June 26, Oklahoma City police were called to a hotel following a reported sexual battery complaint.

According to the arrest affidavit, the 10-year-old female victim used her key card to unlock the door to her hotel room.

As she walked inside the room, she noticed a man in the room.

The victim told investigators that she thought the man was just cleaning the room, but then he sat on the bed and took off his shoes.

The victim told police that the man grabbed her shirt around her chest area and pulled her closer to him. She said she pushed his hand away and left the room.

As she got into the elevator in the hall, she said the man put his hand in the elevator so the doors wouldn’t close.

“[Victim] said [the suspect] was looking at a piece of paper and said to [the victim] that he thought [the victim] was his girlfriend,” the report stated.

The victim’s sister said she had been back to the room just a few minutes before the victim. She told investigators that the suspect followed her into the room, which was being cleaned by hotel personnel.

The man told her that he was part of the cleaning crew.

Officials were able to identify the man as 45-year-old Ivory Walker.

According to the arrest affidavit, Walker had certain items on his person including a pair of girls bathing shorts, a note referencing a room number, a broken piece of a mirror, and a credit card.

Walker was arrested on complaints of second-degree burglary, and sexual battery.