Man arrested after police say he was high on meth and robbed Edmond woman

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond woman was locked in her bathroom and on the phone with 911 when police say the man on the other side of the door was high and armed.

Police say 27-year-old Christopher Meeks came over to the Edmond woman’s home near 33rd and Boulevard to help “clean out her house and sell some items,” when, allegedly, he snapped.

“I invited a friend over to my house and he has become high and belligerent and he is threatening me,” the Edmond woman said on the 911 call to Edmond police.

“And when you say he is high, what did he take?” dispatch asked.

“Meth,” the caller said.

“He has knives,” the caller said.

“Does he have them out?” dispatch asked.

“Yeah, he does,” the caller said.

“Is it a kitchen knife? Is it a pocket-knife?” dispatch asked.

“Like a hunting knife,” the caller said.

“He is screaming and throwing stuff around,” the caller said. “I am scared. Please send an officer. Please.”

According to court documents, the two got into a fight on the driveway and eventually moved inside the house. The woman ran to the bathroom to call police. Meanwhile, police say Meeks took off with the woman’s purse, another bag full of jewelry, a shotgun and a camera.

“I need you to get your hands out of your pockets right now,” an Edmond police officer is heard saying in body cam footage.

Meeks didn’t get very far. He was caught walking a half a mile away in the Mardel parking lot.

“So do you have any heroin on you?” the officer asked.

“No,” Meeks said.

“Is there anything illegal on you?” the officer asked.

“No, sir,” Meeks said.

“Do you care if I search?” the officer asked.

“Wait…um…okay…yes, I do have some weed on me, but I do not have a card,” Meeks said.

Officers uncovered a bag of knives, the shotgun, several watches and $138 stuffed inside a “red cigarette package.”

Meeks told police the woman owed him the money, so he took it.

“Do you have anything that will poke or stick me?” the officer asked.

“Maybe and maybe not,” Meeks said.

“I don’t like that answer,” the officer said. “It’s a yes or no.”

“It shouldn’t be able to poke you unless you are being reckless,” Meeks said. “I don’t really know what I have in my pocket.”

Meeks told police he was on adderall.

He is still sitting in the Oklahoma County Detention Center facing charges, including larceny, robbery and public intoxication.

