Man arrested after robbing couple at gunpoint while wearing body armor at Arcadia Lake

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – One man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a couple at gunpoint while wearing body armor.

Bryan Winters

Edmond police say a couple was pulling into the Cottonwood Campground at Arcadia Lake when the suspect, Bryan Winters, came out from the spot next to them while wearing body armor and pointing a gun.

“We got stopped by a gentleman out there that’s just 100 percent bound and certain that we were robbing him and held us both at gunpoint, took our wallets, took her phone, took our keys, took absolutely everything,” the 911 call said.

“He kind of paraded them around for a minute, he made them stand at the back of their vehicle, put their hands on their vehicle, get down on their knees, it was probably a very scary situation for them,” Emily Ward with the Edmond Police Department said.

According to the police report, Winters told a witness, “Look what I found creeping around the campground” while pointing a gun at the victims while they were on their knees with their hands behind their head.

“He eventually let them go, and told them if they ever came back, that he would kill them and their family members,” Ward said.

The couple was able to make it to a nearby gas station where they called 9-1-1.

“He kept saying he was a veteran. He said he was a veteran and he was going to protect the sacred ground of the campsite,” the 911 call said.

Police were able to find Winters, who claimed he thought he was the robbery victim.

“He was very, very agitated, stating that he had been robbed a few days earlier, and he thought maybe they were there to rob him. He had several different stories going on,” Ward said.

Police seized two guns and a knife from him.

Police were able to recover the couple’s stolen items from his trailer.

Winters is facing two counts of robbery and kidnapping and one count of wearing body armor while committing a felony.

