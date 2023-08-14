OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One woman is dead and a man is in jail after a shooting Sunday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City.

It marks the 50th homicide investigation of 2023 in Oklahoma City.

The incident happened at an apartment complex near NW 42nd Street and Ann Arbor Avenue and officials say a man shot his own mother. However, police are still trying to figure out why.

“They pulled somebody out, they had them laid out, guns out,” Toi Seamster, a neighbor at the complex, said. “They courted the whole courtyard off and made everyone stay inside.”

Seamster wasn’t home at the time, but she’ll never forget the phone call from her mother after the shooting next door to them.

“The whole place was surrounded,” Seamster said. “They were basically trapped in the house all day.”

It was around 2 p.m. Sunday when police responded to the shooting. When they got there, they found 76-year-old Connie Smith was shot to death.

“Her son is the one who shot her,” M.Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

Her son, 48-year-old Shane Smith was arrested on scene and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a murder complaint.

Shane Smith. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center.

“Right now, we’re still working to determine exactly what motivated the shooting,” Knight said.

Seamster said they never really saw Shane or his mother. According to her, when they got home they would always go through the back door.

Other neighbors KFOR spoke with off camera said Shane was reclusive and that he was taking care of his elderly mother.

Seamster just called the incident strange for her neighborhood.

“Because it’s normally quiet,” she said. “Everyone else goes to work, besides the people that are retired and they’re just minding their business.”

Knight made it clear that no suspects are outstanding and no one is in danger. Only two people were involved in the incident, that being Shane and his mother.