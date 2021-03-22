Man arrested after shootout with Oklahoma deputies

TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into an officer-involved shooting in Tillman County.

On Sunday afternoon, deputies with the Tillman County Sheriff’s Office were investigating an incident that occurred on Saturday in Davidson.

Deputies went to a home in the 200 block of W. Grand in Davidson to speak with a resident.

Authorities say before deputies were able to ring the doorbell, gunfire could be heard coming from the house.

Officials say the deputies returned fire and took cover.

At that point, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Tactical Team and the Frederick Police Department responded to the scene.

When other officers arrived on the scene, 63-year-old Ken Fillmore came to the front door, dropped his weapon, and was taken into custody.

Filmore was arrested and taken to the Tillman County Jail.

Investigators say one deputy received minor injuries during the shooting.

So far, no other information is being released.