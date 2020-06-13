Man arrested after standoff in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have detained an armed man who barricaded himself inside an apartment at NW 30th and Villa.

Family members and a friend of the subject called police because they said he was making suicidal comments.

When officers got to the apartment complex, the man had a gun in his hand and ran into the building, barricading himself inside.

Officers and the man’s parents were able to negotiate with him on the phone. He came out with his hands up and surrendered after about 45 minutes.

The man had also made comments that led officers to believe there may be hazardous materials inside the apartment, so the bomb squad was called.

“O fficers tried to figure out very early on what his situation was, what his background was, what kinds of things we need to know about him. Obviously, having an officer who was with his parents and other officers with the friend was really helpful there,” Capt. Jeff Spruill with Oklahoma City Police said.

The building the man was in was also evacuated so the bomb squad could carefully search it.