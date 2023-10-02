UPDATE @ 3:13 p.m. – Sgt. Dillion with the Oklahoma Police Department has confirmed officers were called to a car dealership at 6300 South Shields in reference to a larceny of auto.

According to police, a subject had taken off in a vehicle blue Chevy Camaro with a dealer tag from the dealership while the salesman was showing him the car.

Authorities say, police located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop near SE 51st & Shields. The vehicle sped away initiating a pursuit. The pursuit was initially terminated on SE 29th Street, however police confirm a high-risk t-stop was attempted. The suspect put his vehicle in reverse and backed into a police vehicle then sped away.

Police say, the pursuit was re-initiated and went into Midwest City where TVI attempts were made. Police concluded the pursuit with a successful TVI.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident, according to Captain Kelley.

ORIGINAL STORY

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has taken a man into custody after he allegedly took a car from a metro dealership and led officers on a chase.

According to police, the chase was terminated at one point due to the driver’s erratic behavior, but was picked up again after he hit an officer’s vehicle.

The pursuit ended at Air Depot Blvd. and SE 29th St. and the driver was taken into custody.

No other information is available at this time.