Man arrested after woman, child found dead in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Lawton have released additional information after a woman and a child were found dead at an Oklahoma apartment complex.

On Jan. 6, officers with the Lawton Police Department were called to the St. James Apartments, located in the 8800 block of N.W. Cache Rd., on reports of a suspicious man in the area.

When police arrived at the scene, they were met by David Vanduyn.

During their encounter with Vanduyn, investigators realized they needed to check on the welfare of his wife and child.

Officers conducted a welfare check and found Naoko Vanduyn and the couple’s child deceased.

Vanduyn was taken into custody.

So far, officials have not released a motive for the crime, or what charges Vanduyn is facing.

