OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man has been arrested after a woman overdosed and died on pills he allegedly gave her.

According to Oklahoma City Police, officers responded to a check-the-welfare call in May of 2023 at a residence near N Rockwell. Upon arrival, a deceased female, identified as 51-year-old Salenea North, was found inside.

Jeromy Mark. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police.

Officials say the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office recently discovered that North had died of acute fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity from the pills provided to her by 36-year-old Jeromy Mark.

Mark was arrested on Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Service and OKCPD for the charge of murder in the first degree.