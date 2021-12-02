Man arrested, another wanted in carjacking and assault in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are still searching for a suspect in an assault and carjacking incident after his alleged accomplice was arrested.
Violent Crime Apprehension Team officers arrested 41-year-old Terry Hayes on Thursday. However, the man pictured below is still wanted in connection with the violent carjacking.
The incident occurred near Southeast 15th and High Wednesday night.
The suspects allegedly attacked the victim and stole his white 2003 GMC Sierra pickup, tag number KZQ 913.
Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (405) 235-7300 or going to www.okccrimetips.com.