Man arrested, charged following attack at Devon Boathouse

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say an Oklahoma man has been charged after he allegedly attacked a woman at the Devon Boathouse.

On Oct. 8, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported assault at the Devon Boathouse.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim was working at the Devon Boathouse when a man came into the lobby and asked to use the bathroom. The victim told police that she became suspicious when the man didn’t return from the bathroom for a while.

The victim said she heard the door to the weight room close and realized that the man had made his way upstairs. She went to confront him and he allegedly attacked her.

The affidavit states that the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Willie Cannon, tackled the victim and began choking her until she lost her vision.

She told police that she pretended “to pass out so he would stop strangling her.”

At that point, she told officers that Cannon got on top of her and began grinding on her.

When they heard someone coming, the victim says Cannon got off of her, which is when she sprinted to the hallway and began screaming.

Cannon was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree rape, sexual battery, and attempted forcible oral sodomy.

LATEST STORIES: