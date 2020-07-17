PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say an Oklahoma man was arrested following a deadly domestic disturbance.
Around 12:49 p.m. on Friday, officers from the Ponca City Police Department received a call about a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of West Liberty Avenue.
When officers and paramedics arrived on the scene, 55-year-old Linda Kathleen Jones was found suffering from injuries.
Jones was rushed to a Ponca City hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Authorities arrested 66-year-old Jerry Harris on a complaint of first-degree homicide.
At this point, investigators from the Ponca City Police Department and the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the case.
LATEST STORIES:
- Online dashboard launched to give Oklahomans a look at state efforts to become Top 10 in critical categories
- Pentagon bans Confederate flag on military installations
- Oklahoma bankers call upon consumers to help get coins back in circulation to remedy coin shortage
- Man arrested following deadly domestic disturbance in Ponca City
- State Teams Atop Big 12 Preseason Football Poll