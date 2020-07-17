Man arrested following deadly domestic disturbance in Ponca City

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say an Oklahoma man was arrested following a deadly domestic disturbance.

Around 12:49 p.m. on Friday, officers from the Ponca City Police Department received a call about a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of West Liberty Avenue.

When officers and paramedics arrived on the scene, 55-year-old Linda Kathleen Jones was found suffering from injuries.

Jones was rushed to a Ponca City hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities arrested 66-year-old Jerry Harris on a complaint of first-degree homicide.

At this point, investigators from the Ponca City Police Department and the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the case.

