Man arrested following deadly stabbing in Del City

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say an Oklahoma man has been arrested for murder following a deadly stabbing.

On April 28, Del City officers were called to the 3600 block of S.E. 15th St. following a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Kevin Pickett with multiple stab wounds to his back, neck, and head.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives learned that an altercation had occurred between Pickett and 38-year-old Jacques Bellazar at the home. During the altercation, Bellazar allegedly stabbed Pickett several times.

Bellazar was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder.

