Man arrested following pursuit with Oklahoma law enforcement officers

ARDMORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was arrested after he allegedly led officers on a chase in southern Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, at 11:48 p.m., Cpl. Glazener, with the Ardmore Police Department, attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a speeding violation the 1200 block of W. Broadway.

Due to the vehicle failing to stop, a vehicle pursuit was initiated.

The vehicle pursuit was restricted to the east side of Ardmore and speeds reached 70 mph.

The vehicle then turned onto State Highway 199 and traveled eastbound towards the town of Dickson.

In Dickson, a police officer attempted to assist with the pursuit, but the suspect crossed the centerline and attempted to run the Dickson officer off the road.

The suspect continued traveling eastbound with speeds reaching 120 mph.

The suspect continued to flee to the city of Madill, where a Madill police officer was able to deploy spike strips.

Shortly after, the suspect vehicle was disabled due to flat tires and the suspect fled from the vehicle on foot and was not captured.

Officers were able to identify the driver as 34-year-old Jesse Rogers from Ardmore.

Several hours later, Rogers called 911 and reported that he had been robbed at a gas station and the suspects in the robbery stole the vehicle used in the pursuit. Rogers was interviewed and it was found that his story was fabricated.

He was then taken into custody and booked into the Carter County Jail on two felony charges; assault with a dangerous weapon and attempting to elude, and one misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.