LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – One man is behind bars in Oklahoma County following a shooting investigation in Luther.

On Sept. 2, officers with the Luther Police Department were called to a reported shooting along N. Harrah Rd.

Investigators learned that a vehicle was damaged in the shooting, but that no one was injured.

Authorities were quickly able to identify the suspect and get a description of his vehicle. Within 25 minutes, Lincoln County deputies had detained Asa Maley.

Maley was arrested on complaints of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious injury to property, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

While searching Maley’s home, authorities also seized additional firearms and ammunition.