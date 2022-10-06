OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is releasing more details in a standoff at an apartment complex on the city’s southwest side Tuesday night.

According to the report, officers were called to the scene on SW 17th St. around 8 p.m. on Oct. 4 after 28-year-old Jorge Tello allegedly made several threats to a family in his apartment complex.

Jorge Tello, courtesy: Oklahoma County Detention Center

One victim, a 15-year-old girl, told investigators Tello said, “I’m going to f*** you then kill you,” while she was walking by.

That girl then went home and told her family of the incident.

When her father, 52, and brother, 14, confronted Tello about the incident, Tello allegedly repeated the threats as well as allegedly threatening to kill those victims too.

The report says when officers went to Tello’s residence to investigate, Tello ‘eventually became angry and shut the door and no longer would talk…’

A standoff ensued but he was eventually taken into custody without incident.

Tello was arrested and charged with Kidnapping, Lewd or Indecent Proposals or Acts to a Child, Plan, Attempt or Conspire to Perform Act of Violence, and Assault and Battery.

His bond is set at $250,000.