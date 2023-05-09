PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators say an Oklahoma man was arrested following a bizarre series of events in Pauls Valley.

Around 3 p.m. on May 7, officers from the Pauls Valley Police Department were called to the Pauls Valley High School gymnasium on a disturbance.

Dispatchers say they learned a man was allegedly harassing people in the stands during a tumbling competition.

As police attempted to take Caleb Meave into custody, they say he kicked and hit them, causing minor injuries to two officers.

Investigators say they also learned Meave had been talking to young children, and even reportedly picked up a child and tried to walk away.

“The child’s parents and others intervened and retrieved the child from Meave. Meave’s intentions with the child are not known at this time,” the Pauls Valley Police Department posted on Facebook.

Meave was arrested on complaints of kidnapping, and assault and battery on police officers.