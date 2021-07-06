Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of Oklahoma City convenience store clerk

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A northwest Oklahoma City convenience store clerk says she was sexually assaulted by a customer while on the job.

The suspect, 34-year-old Hakeem Sanusi is now facing charges in the alleged attack.

“It was over the weekend that police were made aware of a sexual assault at a convenience store in Northwest Oklahoma City,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD).

In order to protect the victim, OKCPD is not releasing the exact location where the assault happened in the early morning hours of July 4th.

“No one was in the store except for an employee,” Knight said.

Police say Sanusi made inappropriate comments to the alleged victim.

The woman telling officers Hakeem is a regular at the store during the overnight hours, and frequently makes inappropriate statements, making her feel uncomfortable.

According to the police report, she went to the back office to avoid him while he made his coffee, but instead – she says he followed her, pushed her and sexually assaulted her until a customer pulled up.

The woman claims Sanusi told her, quote, “nothing better come of this.”

Not long after – she was able to call the police.

“Officers at the scene were able to look at surveillance video of the man and get him identified very quickly,” Knight said.

Police say Sanusi was located at a nearby neighborhood – and arrested.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

“Although the woman was sexually assaulted, thankfully she was not harmed any further than the sexual assault,” said Knight.

Sanusi was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on charges of forcible oral sodomy and rape by instrumentation.