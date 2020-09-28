Man arrested for child abuse for 10-month-old’s death

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection to the death of a child.

On Friday afternoon, Oklahoma City police officers have been called to the Mercy Minor Emergency Clinic regarding a child in medical distress.

When officers arrived, they learned that 10-month-old Paisley Cearley had been brought to the clinic with critical injuries.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she passed away.

Investigators arrested 33-year-old Joshua Jennings on Friday on a complaint of child abuse, but the charge will be amended to first-degree murder.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter