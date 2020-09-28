Man arrested for child abuse for 10-month-old’s death

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection to the death of a child.
On Friday afternoon, Oklahoma City police officers have been called to the Mercy Minor Emergency Clinic regarding a child in medical distress.
When officers arrived, they learned that 10-month-old Paisley Cearley had been brought to the clinic with critical injuries.
She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she passed away.
Investigators arrested 33-year-old Joshua Jennings on Friday on a complaint of child abuse, but the charge will be amended to first-degree murder.
If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.
LATEST STORIES:
- Officials encouraging flu shots to help in fight against COVID-19
- More products added to FDA hand sanitizer recall list
- Oklahoma schools receive thermal camera donations to increase safety during pandemic
- New dog park, restaurant to open in Chisholm Creek
- President Trump to update on national coronavirus testing plan