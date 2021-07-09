Man arrested for cousin’s shooting death in Oklahoma City

Johnny Bailey

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one man is now in custody following a deadly shooting that claimed the life of 22-year-old in Oklahoma City.

Around 11 p.m. on July 6, Oklahoma City police were called to the Seminole Ridge Apartments in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 22-year-old Latrell Davis suffering from a gunshot wound.

Latrell Davis

Authorities say Davis was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that an altercation had taken place that led to Davis being shot.

On Thursday, officers arrested Davis’ cousin, Johnny Lee Bailey, on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Johnny Bailey

