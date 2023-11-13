OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says a suspect in a deadly September shooting is now in custody.

According to police, the shooting occurred at a block party near NE 23rd St. and Rhode Island Ave. around 11 p.m. September 10.

When officers arrived, they found 46-year-old Eddie Norton suffering from a gunshot wound.

Norton was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Now, Marcus Alexander has been arrested on a First Degree Murder complaint.

Alexander is in the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a $10 million bond.