OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one man has been arrested after a deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 20, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting near N.E. 32nd and Lincoln.

When officers arrived, they found 36-year-old Lhazmon McCain and his pet dog shot to death inside the home.

Police learned that McCain was involved in an altercation with another person before the shooting.

Officials announced that 42-year-old Mark Stewart was arrested on a complaint of fist-degree murder.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.