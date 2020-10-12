Man arrested for deadly shooting in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City police are investigating a fatal shooting in Southwest Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say that a 19-year-old man has been arrested for a deadly shooting in Oklahoma City.

Around 9 p.m. on Sept. 17, officers were called to a reported shooting in the 6600 block of S. McLemore Dr.

When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Jonathan Rubio’s body in the driveway.

Recently, authorities arrested 19-year-old Treshaun Morgan for the shooting.

He is facing charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

LATEST STORIES: