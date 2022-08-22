OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one man has been taken into custody following a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.
Around 5 a.m. on Sunday, Oklahoma City police were called to a shooting in the 2400 block of S. Brookline Ave.
Investigators say the 911 caller, who was identified as 42-year-old Tony Ivers, said someone was trying to get into his tent.
As the man tried to get into the tent, Ivers reportedly shot him.
Authorities say a “substantial” amount of time passed before Ivers called 911.
When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim dead.
Ivers was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.
Currently, the investigation is in the early stages.
If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.