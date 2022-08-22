OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one man has been taken into custody following a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 5 a.m. on Sunday, Oklahoma City police were called to a shooting in the 2400 block of S. Brookline Ave.

Investigators say the 911 caller, who was identified as 42-year-old Tony Ivers, said someone was trying to get into his tent.

SW 24th and Brookline shooting KFOR

As the man tried to get into the tent, Ivers reportedly shot him.

Authorities say a “substantial” amount of time passed before Ivers called 911.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim dead.

Ivers was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Tony Ivers Oklahoma County Detention Center

Currently, the investigation is in the early stages.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.