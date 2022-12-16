OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they have arrested a 22-year-old man connected to the deadly shooting of a child.

Around 9 p.m. on Oct. 4, emergency crews were called to a reported drive-by shooting near S.E. 47th St. and East Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a child had been shot.

Family members say 9-year-old Dumarcus Fuller, Jr. was playing his PS4 inside his father’s home when a stray bullet hit him.

Dumarcus Fuller Jr., Courtesy: Oklahoma City Police Department

Dumarcus Fuller Jr in car with younger brother

Dumarcus Fuller Jr poses with four other siblings outside car

In Memoriam for Dumarcus Fuller Jr

“A bullet came through the window, struck him and sadly killed him. Two other people in the home. Thankfully, nobody else was hit,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

At the time, investigators said they believed the home was targeted but that Dumarcus was not the intended target.

More than two months later, Oklahoma City police say they have made an arrest in the case.

Authorities arrested 22-year-old Sean Beals on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Sean Beals Credit: Oklahoma City Police Department

Beals was taken into custody on Friday morning.