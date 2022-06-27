TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was arrested in Tulsa after he allegedly crashed his car into two people on a motorcycle.

Around 1:45 a.m. on June 24, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to a crash at 81st and Sheridan.

Investigators say Christopher Friend crashed his car into the back of a motorcycle that was stopped at a red light.

“Witnesses at the scene said Friend never hit the brakes before the crash. A man and a woman were on the motorcycle, and the woman was thrown off during the collision,” the Tulsa Police Department posted on Facebook.

The female rider was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The motorcyclist was treated at the scene.

Investigators say Friend admitted that he had been drinking and was driving under a suspended license.

Officials say Friend was previously convicted on charges of driving under the influence in 2009 and 2021.

Friend was arrested on complaints of driving under the influence (3rd or more offense), failure to stop for a red light, and driving with a suspended license.