OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was taken into custody after a bizarre incident involving a car fire in Oklahoma City.

Shortly after midnight on Thursday, Oklahoma City police pulled over a vehicle that was on fire near N.W. 33rd and Western Ave.

Officials say the driver pulled over but then tried to run away from the scene with a young child.

However, he didn’t get far.

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence and child negligence.

The child was taken into protective custody.