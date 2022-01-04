Man arrested for first homicide of 2022 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have arrested one man in connection with a deadly shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Officials say just 15 minutes after the start of the new year, they responded to a shooting near S.W. 27th and McKinley.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 26-year-old Jonathan Camren suffering from a gunshot wound.

Camren was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators learned that the shooting was a result of a traffic-related confrontation between Camren and 19-year-old Christopher Ward.

Ward was wounded in the incident and remains in the hospital.

Authorities say once he is released from the hospital, Ward will be booked on a complaint of first-degree murder.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.