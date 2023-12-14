CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man has been arrested for hitting someone with his car and leaving the scene with the body.

According to police, Francisco Molina hit and killed a person with his truck on Saturday near Highway 70 and Highway 77 in Carter County.

After the incident, officials say Molina then placed the victim’s body in his backseat.

After receiving a 911 call about 15 hours after the incident happened, authorities found the body still inside the vehicle and made contact with Molina.

He was arrested and is facing charges for Abuse of a Corpse.