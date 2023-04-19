OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one person has been arrested following a death in 2022.
On Oct. 22, 2022, Oklahoma City police were called to a home near Hefner Rd. and N. MacArthur Blvd. following a death.
Detectives say 30-year-old Megan Fuzzell died after ingesting fentanyl, and her death was ruled an overdose.
Investigators learned that 30-year-old Kristopher Hauser provided fentanyl to Fuzzell before her death.
Hauser has been arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder and distribution of a controlled substance.
If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.