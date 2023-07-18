IDABEL, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a man has been arrested for his own brother’s murder.
The OSBI was requested to assist the Idabel Police Department with a homicide investigation July 13.
Early that morning, the body of Harold Stout was discovered after a house fire near Northwest 9th Street and Leflore Avenue.
The next day, detectives interviewed the victim’s brother, 63-year-old Mark Stout, where they learned a fight between the two brothers on July 12 resulted in Harold’s death.
Mark Stout was arrested and booked into the McCurtain County Jail on first-degree murder and arson.