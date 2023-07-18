IDABEL, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a man has been arrested for his own brother’s murder.

The OSBI was requested to assist the Idabel Police Department with a homicide investigation July 13.

Image courtesy Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Image courtesy Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Early that morning, the body of Harold Stout was discovered after a house fire near Northwest 9th Street and Leflore Avenue.

The next day, detectives interviewed the victim’s brother, 63-year-old Mark Stout, where they learned a fight between the two brothers on July 12 resulted in Harold’s death.

Mark Stout. Image courtesy Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Mark Stout was arrested and booked into the McCurtain County Jail on first-degree murder and arson.