Man arrested for murder of Delaware County woman

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
John Hackathorn

John Hackathorn

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has been taken into custody following the death of a woman in Delaware County.

Just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office was called to South 620 Road in Jay following a reported shooting.

Investigators say 60-year-old Mary Hackathorn was found inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds. Sadly, she died at the scene.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say 52-year-old John Hackathorn was arrested and booked into the Delaware County Jail on a complaint of first-degree murder.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter