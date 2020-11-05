Man arrested for murder of Delaware County woman

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has been taken into custody following the death of a woman in Delaware County.
Just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office was called to South 620 Road in Jay following a reported shooting.
Investigators say 60-year-old Mary Hackathorn was found inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds. Sadly, she died at the scene.
Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say 52-year-old John Hackathorn was arrested and booked into the Delaware County Jail on a complaint of first-degree murder.
