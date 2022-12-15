STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A wanted man with a lengthy criminal record is back behind bars.

On Tuesday, officers with the Stillwater Police Department arrested Chad Childers at a home.

“The suspect ran back into the trailer and then they were able to deploy gas, which did sound like, I guess we had a couple of people call in and talk to us about the sound of gunshots. But there were no gunshots from us,” said Lt. TJ Low, with the Stillwater Police Department.

Childers was wanted for possessing a firearm after a felony conviction.