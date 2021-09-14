Man arrested for possible plot against Oklahoma County judge

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man is locked up after investigators uncovered his terrifying plot before he could carry out his alleged plan to hurt or kill a district judge.

“We believe he had both the means and the ability to carry out a murder,” said Aaron Brilbeck, the public information officer for the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said DeAngelo Favors was arrested after finding him wandering around the courthouse on Monday. Investigators said they received a credible threat he wanted to hurt or kill District Judge Amy Palumbo.

DeAngelo Favors

“It appeared as though he was trying to get into several locked doors,” said Brilbeck. “As soon as they saw him, they were all over this guy and probably averted tragedy.”

Brilbeck said after the arrest, deputies made a discovery. The Sheriff’s Office said they found a gun hidden in a trash can just feet from the courthouse.

Investigators started searching for answers in security camera footage.

“You can see him. He’s holding the bag that we believe has the gun inside of it,” said the Public Information Officer. “He’s wearing a reflective vest. We don’t know what his plans were as far as that vest is concerned. But, there is some construction going on in the area. We don’t know if he was using that as a way to sneak into the courthouse.”

Surveillance footage of DeAngelo Favors outside the courthouse.

Now investigators are searching for clues on the gun while trying to piece together Favor’s motive and plans.

“We’re checking out that gun to see if his finger prints are on it, to just make sure we can tie him directly to that gun,” he said. “We’re trying to determine whether or not he was planning on using that gun to possibly kill the judge or kill or hurt other people.”

Sheriff’s Office officials are just thankful no one was hurt.

“For [deputies] to be able to spot this guy out of a large crowd of people and take them down quickly and safely before he hurt anybody is really remarkable,” said Brilbeck.

Officials said Favors had a court hearing on Friday, but he didn’t show up.

Now, it’s up to the district attorney to decide what charges he’ll face in this case, if any.