OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one man is in custody after a shooting at an Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City police and emergency crews were called to a reported shooting at an apartment complex near N.W. 10th and MacArthur Blvd.

Investigators say a woman was shot in the shoulder, but is expected to be OK.

Officers arrested a male suspect at the scene.