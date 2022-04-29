BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities have arrested one man accused of shooting a victim during an attempted robbery in Bethany.

Around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, officers with the Bethany Police Department were called to the Western Oaks Apartment Complex, located near N.W. 23rd and Glade Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators believe the suspect, who has been identified as 19-year-old Takaree Jones, attempted to rob the victim before shooting him.

Takaree Jones Credit: Oklahoma County Jail

Police arrested Jones on complaints of possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, obstructing an officer, shooting with intent to kill, and robbery or attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

At last check, the victim was listed in critical condition at a local hospital.