TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa say one person has been arrested in the case of a stolen car worth more than $200,000.

Officials with the Tulsa Police Department say a rare 1967 Shelby Mustang GT 500 was stolen in Tulsa on Jan. 7, right outside of downtown in the Pearl District.

The car has a black interior, a 4-speed manual transmission, a fairly loud exhaust, and a voodoo camshaft sticker on the rear spoiler.

Authorities say the car is worth over $200,000.

In the past few weeks, officials say they have received dozens of tips in the case.

Police ultimately arrested 20-year-old Nicholas Chamberlin on complaints of larceny of an automobile and second-degree burglary.

At this point, investigators say they believe there will be more arrests in the case.

So far, police have not been able to find the stolen Mustang.

If you have any information about the car or the crime, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS.