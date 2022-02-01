TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – One man has been arrested following an unusual theft that made headlines across the state.

On Dec. 26, surveillance cameras at Decopolis captured an alleged thief taking a Deinonychus statue from outside of the store.

Credit: Decopolis

Store officials say they believe the suspect planned to steal the dinosaur statue since he had tools with him.

Cameras captured the man walking away with the large dinosaur on his shoulders.

Throughout the course of the investigation, officers with the Tulsa Police Department say they were able to connect the suspect to other crimes in the area.

Officials say the same suspect was caught on surveillance cameras vandalizing and stealing several copper plaques belonging to the American Association of Petroleum Geologists.

He was also connected to a theft at a church where the suspect allegedly removed copper tubing from air conditioning units, resulting in $10,000 in damage.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as Bob Morton and found him near 17th and Denver Ave. in Tulsa.

Bob Morton. Credit: Tulsa County Jail

Officials say Morton confessed to some of the crimes.

He was arrested on complaints of malicious injury or destruction of property, petit larceny, larceny of copper after a felony conviction, two counts of malicious injury to property after a conviction, two counts of grand larceny, possession of burglary tools, and transporting stolen copper.

So far, investigators have not found the missing dinosaur statue.

If you see the statue, all (918) 596-9222.